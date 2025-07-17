No Pictures Please, Only Blessings: Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani Gift Sweet Boxes To Paparazzi With A Special Note

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra are blessed with a baby girl on July 15. The couple have officially announced the arrival of their daughter on social media on July 16. Their announcement has filled the film industry with joy, as fans, friends, and celebrities sent their blessings and heartfelt congratulations. Many are now eagerly waiting to catch a glimpse of the mother and daughter. To continue the celebrations, Sidkiara sent pastel pink boxes of sweets to the paparazzi with a special note.

In a video shared by paparazzi pages Viral Bhayani and Instant Bollywood, pink boxes decorated with heart-shaped balloons were visible. A sweet note on the box read: “Our Baby Girl Is Here. Just a little something sweet to celebrate this special moment. No pictures please, only blessings, Kiara & Sidharth."

The couple kindly asked for privacy and imposed a no-picture policy for the paps for their newborn. This gesture is now going viral.

On July 16, the couple had already melted hearts with a graceful Instagram announcement: “Our hearts are full and our world forever changed. We are blessed with a baby girl." The soft pink theme and heartfelt words touched many online, with the post quickly gathering likes, comments, and blessings from across the country.