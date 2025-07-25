No, Saiyaara Is Not Ahaan Panday's Debut Movie, His 1st Acting Gig Was With 'Chacha' Chunky Pandey | Watch Viral Video

Ahaan Panday is currently basking in the success of his big-screen debut movie, Saiyaara. Mohit Suri’s directorial has left everyone spellbound, setting new records in the history of romance movies. Ananya Panday’s cousin co-starred with newcomer Aneet Padda. As YRF’s romantic musical continues to trend, an old short film featuring Ahaan Panday alongwith his uncle Chunky Panday has gone viral.

DYK Ahaan Panday and Chunky Panday worked together in a short film titled Fifty

Considering this, Ahaan Panday made his acting debut 9 years back, but with Saiyaara, he made his big-screen debut.

A nine-year-old short film titled Fifty – The Short Film has recently gone viral. Directed by Manav Chauhan, the 16-minute 38-second film stars Ahaan Panday alongside Chunky Panday. Elysian Entertainment released the emotional film on YouTube.

Originally posted on July 3, 2016, the story follows a schoolboy (played by Ahaan) who quits smoking and instead uses the money to help a street child attend school. Years later, the same street child grew up and returned the favour by paying for the cancer treatment of an older man (played by Chunky Panday), who was once that schoolboy.

The film got attention recently after being shared on Reddit’s BollyBlindsNGossip page with the caption, “It’s a nice short film with a good social message, popped up in my recommendations after I’ve been listening to saiyaara songs."

Netizens are singing praise for Ahaan’s performance and lauding his dedication to acting over the years. Ahaan Panday has truly become Saiyaara, and his talent shines in his old work as well.

