Not Cool: Nushrratt Bharuccha On Ananya Panday Replacing Her In Dream Girl 2, Says 'Every Actor Was Same Except Me'

Nushrratt Bharuccha's latest release is Chhorii 2 is streaming on Prime Video. During the promotion of the horror film, the actress opened up about being replaced in the sequel to her comedy-drama film Dream Girl (2019) by Ananya Panday. Nushrratt expressed dismay over the fact that while all cast members, including those in supporting roles, returned for the sequel in 2023, she was dropped.

Writer-director Raaj Shaandilyaa and Nushrratt have worked together on Dream Girl and Janhit Mein Jaari. However, when the sequel of Dream Girl was announced, Ananya replaced the leading actress from the first installment. About this, Nushrratt said, "It hurt me even more when I wasn't part of my own sequel. Every other actor was the same except the girl, which I felt was not cool."

All cast members in Dream Girl 2 were same as the 1st film but not the leading actress | Image: IMDb

When asked if she fought for this, she shared, "I can't fight for something that I know is not going to change in any way. What do I say? Why not me? It is because they don't want me. It's the truth of it. Eventually, it's a choice someone is making. I cannot question your choice. The fight I can fight is by not giving up on myself. It's by saying I will work with people who want to work with me. I want to work with people who appreciate my presence."