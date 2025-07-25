Not Just War 2, These Upcoming Action Movies Are All Set To Get The Adrenaline Flowing | Image: X

The first half of 2025 was filled with many big-ticket film releases, including Chhaava, Sikandar, Housefull 5, and Sitaare Zameen Par. In the second half, romance seems to be taking over Bollywood, except for War 2, as Hrithik Roshan and Jr. NTR starrer is among the hotly awaited titles that moviegoers are eyeing to watch on the silver screens. However, there are more action thrillers which a preparing to wow you before the year ends (July-December).

Which all action movies are slated to release before 2025 ends?

The second half of 2025 will see the release of four big action films, excluding YRF spyverse’s War 2. The lineup features Dhurandhar starring Ranveer Singh, Baaghi 4 with Tiger Shroff, 120 Bahadur directed by Farhan Akhtar, and Alpha led by Alia Bhatt.

Dhurandhar’s first look was revealed on Ranveer Singh’s 40th birthday, sparking excitement among fans. The film is scheduled to release on December 5, 2025. Alia Bhatt’s Alpha is also generating strong buzz, even though her look from the film hasn’t been unveiled yet. While the makers haven’t announced a confirmed release date, it is expected to arrive in cinemas this December.

Meanwhile, the plot of Baaghi 4 remains undisclosed. However, the film has wrapped up shooting and is now in post-production. It was officially announced in November last year and is expected to be released before the end of 2025.

Looked to hit cinemas on November 21, 2025, 120 Bahadur is a war film that aims to pay cinematic tribute to a long-forgotten story.

War 2 trailer out

The makers of War 2, starring Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR and Kiara Advani, released the high-octane trailer earlier today, 25 July. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the film is a sequel to the 2019 blockbuster War, which featured Hrithik alongside Tiger Shroff and Vaani Kapoor.