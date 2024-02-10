Advertisement

In Bollywood, certain films leave an indelible mark and Ranbir Kapoor's portrayal in Imtiaz Ali's directorial Rockstar is one such iconic performance that continues to resonate with audiences a decade after its release in 2011. This movie brought out a remarkable performance from Ranbir Kapoor and established him as a strong force in the industry. Paired opposite Kapoor was Nargis Fakhri, whose chemistry with the lead actor was also largely appreciated.

Did you know Nargis wasn’t the first choice to play Heer in Rockstar?

What many might not know is that before Nargis Fakhri, it was Kareena Kapoor Khan who was initially considered for the role of the film's leading lady. Imtiaz Ali, impressed by Kareena's performance in their previous collaboration Jab We Met, envisioned her as the perfect fit for the role.

Unfortunately, due to the familial relationship between Ranbir Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan, casting them romantically opposite each other posed a challenge and that led to the eventual casting of Nargis Fakhri.

When Ranbir and Kareena spoke about Rockstar’s debacle

Kareena Kapoor Khan once expressed her disappointment at not being able to work on Rockstar and cited it as a missed opportunity. Even Ranbir Kapoor acknowledged the unfortunate circumstance in another interview and lauded Kareena's dedication and talent. He also expressed his desire to collaborate with her in the future in roles that do not require a romantic pairing.

Despite this casting setback, Rockstar offered Ranbir a unique opportunity to share the screen with his grand-uncle, the legendary Shammi Kapoor. Portraying the character of Ustad Jameel Khan, Shammi Kapoor's presence added a touch of gravitas to the film and he even had a memorable dialogue, “Ye bada jaanwar hai, ye aapke chote pinjre mein nahi samayega, ye apni duniya banayega.”

As the dialogue suggests, Ranbir Kapoor has indeed carved his own path in the industry, making bold career choices that have cemented his status as one of Bollywood's most versatile actors.