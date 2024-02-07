Advertisement

After the massive success of his latest film, Animal, Ranbir Kapoor has become the talk of the town. Fans cannot stop praising his exceptional acting skills and the record-breaking box office numbers for the Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial. Amid all of this, an old clip from the sets of the blockbuster film Rockstar has surfaced on social media and it's intriguing for so many reasons.

Ranbir Kapoor zoned out during the filming of Kun Faya Kun

The viral clip features Ranbir filming the iconic song Kun Faya Kun from Imtiaz Ali's directorial masterpiece, Rockstar. What has captured everyone's attention is how Ranbir seems to have completely immersed himself in the soulful melody of the song and unintentionally created a moment that resonated with fans even years later.

In a separate clip, Imtiaz Ali and Ranbir can be seen discussing this particular moment with Imtiaz expressing his awe and saying, "When Ranbir looks up, it is beyond what I could have told you." Ranbir responds, "I was just singing the song, and the camera was just moving, capturing something for which I think I will always get a lot of credit. It's not something I deserve."

Renowned composer AR Rahman who crafted Rockstar’s album reacted to the video and said, "Zoned out. It was beautiful." Lyricist Irshad Kamil further added, "In the middle of that, I called Imtiaz and told him that something else is happening, and you please come here and be a witness of what is happening here."

Advertisement

Ranbir Kapoor to feature in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s next

Ranbir recently announced his collaboration with Sanjay Leela Bhansali for the film Love & War, alongside Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal. This marks Bhansali and Kapoor's reunion after 17 years and Bhansali's first project with Kaushal. The film has been described as a love story and represents a departure from Bhansali's signature period frames. The movie is scheduled for release on Christmas 2025.