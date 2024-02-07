English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 27th, 2024 at 18:27 IST

Totally Viral/ When Ranbir Kapoor 'Zoned Out' During Rockstar's Kun Faya Kun Song Shoot | Watch

In an old video that has now gone viral, Ranbir Kapoor can be seen recalling the moment he zoned out mysteriously during the shoot of Kun Faya Kun song.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Ranbir zoning out in Kun Faya Kun
Ranbir zoning out in Kun Faya Kun | Image:Youtube screengrab
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

After the massive success of his latest film, Animal, Ranbir Kapoor has become the talk of the town. Fans cannot stop praising his exceptional acting skills and the record-breaking box office numbers for the Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial. Amid all of this, an old clip from the sets of the blockbuster film Rockstar has surfaced on social media and it's intriguing for so many reasons.

Ranbir Kapoor zoned out during the filming of Kun Faya Kun

The viral clip features Ranbir filming the iconic song Kun Faya Kun from Imtiaz Ali's directorial masterpiece, Rockstar. What has captured everyone's attention is how Ranbir seems to have completely immersed himself in the soulful melody of the song and unintentionally created a moment that resonated with fans even years later.

In a separate clip, Imtiaz Ali and Ranbir can be seen discussing this particular moment with Imtiaz expressing his awe and saying, "When Ranbir looks up, it is beyond what I could have told you." Ranbir responds, "I was just singing the song, and the camera was just moving, capturing something for which I think I will always get a lot of credit. It's not something I deserve."

Renowned composer AR Rahman who crafted Rockstar’s album reacted to the video and said, "Zoned out. It was beautiful." Lyricist Irshad Kamil further added, "In the middle of that, I called Imtiaz and told him that something else is happening, and you please come here and be a witness of what is happening here."

Advertisement

Ranbir Kapoor to feature in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s next

Ranbir recently announced his collaboration with Sanjay Leela Bhansali for the film Love & War, alongside Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal. This marks Bhansali and Kapoor's reunion after 17 years and Bhansali's first project with Kaushal. The film has been described as a love story and represents a departure from Bhansali's signature period frames. The movie is scheduled for release on Christmas 2025.

Advertisement

Published January 27th, 2024 at 18:27 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

15 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

16 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

16 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

16 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

16 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

19 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Massive Fire Reported Outside Mylapore Kapaleeswarar Temple in Chennai

    India News8 minutes ago

  2. 'Real NCP' Case Reaches SC; Sharad Pawar to Address PC at 3PM | LIVE

    India News10 minutes ago

  3. Monkey Fever: Important Facts To Know About This Fatal Disease

    Lifestyle Health10 minutes ago

  4. Nadella highlights AI's role in India's development

    Tech 10 minutes ago

  5. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla Announces 1-Day Extension of Budget Session

    India News13 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement