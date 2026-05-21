Not Nice: Pritam Breaks Silence On Plagiarism Allegations Over Cocktail 2 Song Mashooqa

Music composer Pritam has once again come under radar after several netizens levelled plagiarism allegations against him over his latest song 'Mashooqa' from 'Cocktail 2'.

Many social media users pointed out striking similarities between the song's melody and the 1993 Italian track Se So Arrubate A Nonna by the duo Bibi & Coco.



Amid the row, Pritam on his Instagram posted a note, calling out the critics.

"Every single one of my song releases comes with a set of self-appointed music detectives, who have created a new genre called 'imaginary similarities'. Same people, same 'inspired by' thesis. Boss, at this point, you are my unpaid PR team. I just want to say, guys, NOT NICE," he wrote.



Notably, the song's video showcases Shahid and Kriti in a playful and glamorous avatar, with their chemistry adding to the song's energetic vibe.

Speaking about the song, Shahid shared in a statement, "'Mashooqa' has a vibe that pulls you in instantly. Kriti and I genuinely had such a blast shooting this one because it doesn't take itself too seriously. It's stylish, playful and just a lot of fun. It's the kind of song that makes you want to let go a little, turn the volume up and enjoy the moment. Pure summer energy."

Kriti also spoke about the track and said, "This song is such a vibe. It's groovy, flirty and reminds me of Sicily -- both musically and visually. Shahid and I were just being our goofy selves and having a blast. I feel audiences are really going to enjoy this one because it has a very fresh sound and energy."

'Cocktail 2' is set to release in cinemas worldwide on June 19. (ANI)

