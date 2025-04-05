sb.scorecardresearch
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ PM Modi | Pahalgam Terror Attack | Pope Francis Funeral | Mahira Khan In Hot Water | Jeffrey Epstein |
Advertisement

Updated April 5th 2025, 19:21 IST

Not Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, This Indian Actor Is MS Dhoni's Favourite - Can You Guess?

M.S. Dhoni, who is busy playing IPL 2025, has sparked rumours of his retirement in the latest game between Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals.

Reported by: Shreya Pandey
Follow: Google News Icon
When Dhoni spoke about his favourite actor
When Dhoni spoke about his favourite actor | Image: Republic

Mahendra Singh Dhoni (M.S. Dhoni) has sparked retirement rumours from the Indian Premier League ( IPL ). The cricketers' family, including his parents, wife and daughter, took the stands at the Chepauk stadium in Chennai to cheer for the former Indian skipper, making social media users speculate that it might be Thala's last match. While known as one of the best Indian cricketers, Dhoni has also shown a knack for films. The cricketer, in 2019, also founded a production company - Dhoni Entertainment. In 2016, the star cricketer spoke about his favourite actor.

Who is ‘Thala’ Dhoni's favourite actor? 

In September 2016, Dhoni visited Chennai for the final match of the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL). This was at the time, their cricketer was promoting the film M.S. Dhoni: The Story Untold with Sushant Singh Rajput in the lead role. Speaking to the media at the time, the wicket-keeper batsman had revealed her favourite actor, and it was not any of the Bollywood stars.

Also Read: L2 Empuraan Does In 10 Days What Manjummel Boys Did In 2.5 Months

Also Read: Sandhya Theatre Turns Fortress — The Allu Arjun Mania Strikes Again

At the time, MS Dhoni had shared that his favourite actor is Rajinikanth. He also added that Suriya is another favourite. Dhoni shared that Suriya's starter, Singham (Tamil), is one of his forever favourites. His comment had gone viral at the time. 
 

DYK Dhoni almost made his acting debut 

IMDb page of Hook Ya Crook | Image: IMDb

Also Read: Deepika, Ex Ranbir To 'Steam Up' The Screen In Bhansali's Love And War?


Mahendra Singh Dhoni also tried his luck in acting. In the 2010s, David Dhawan approached the cricketer to star in his directorial Hook Ya Crook. Along with Captain Cool, the film also featured John Abraham, Kay Kay Menon and Genelia D Souza. The film was reportedly based on cricket. However, the film remained unreleased, but MS Dhoni is still credited as one of the actors on the IMDb page of the film. 
 

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Published April 5th 2025, 19:10 IST

IPL MS Dhoni