Not Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, This Indian Actor Is MS Dhoni's Favourite - Can You Guess?

Mahendra Singh Dhoni (M.S. Dhoni) has sparked retirement rumours from the Indian Premier League ( IPL ). The cricketers' family, including his parents, wife and daughter, took the stands at the Chepauk stadium in Chennai to cheer for the former Indian skipper, making social media users speculate that it might be Thala's last match. While known as one of the best Indian cricketers, Dhoni has also shown a knack for films. The cricketer, in 2019, also founded a production company - Dhoni Entertainment. In 2016, the star cricketer spoke about his favourite actor.
In September 2016, Dhoni visited Chennai for the final match of the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL). This was at the time, their cricketer was promoting the film M.S. Dhoni: The Story Untold with Sushant Singh Rajput in the lead role. Speaking to the media at the time, the wicket-keeper batsman had revealed her favourite actor, and it was not any of the Bollywood stars.
At the time, MS Dhoni had shared that his favourite actor is Rajinikanth. He also added that Suriya is another favourite. Dhoni shared that Suriya's starter, Singham (Tamil), is one of his forever favourites. His comment had gone viral at the time.
Mahendra Singh Dhoni also tried his luck in acting. In the 2010s, David Dhawan approached the cricketer to star in his directorial Hook Ya Crook. Along with Captain Cool, the film also featured John Abraham, Kay Kay Menon and Genelia D Souza. The film was reportedly based on cricket. However, the film remained unreleased, but MS Dhoni is still credited as one of the actors on the IMDb page of the film.
