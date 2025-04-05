Not Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, This Indian Actor Is MS Dhoni's Favourite - Can You Guess?

Mahendra Singh Dhoni (M.S. Dhoni) has sparked retirement rumours from the Indian Premier League ( IPL ). The cricketers' family, including his parents, wife and daughter, took the stands at the Chepauk stadium in Chennai to cheer for the former Indian skipper, making social media users speculate that it might be Thala's last match. While known as one of the best Indian cricketers, Dhoni has also shown a knack for films. The cricketer, in 2019, also founded a production company - Dhoni Entertainment. In 2016, the star cricketer spoke about his favourite actor.

Who is ‘Thala’ Dhoni's favourite actor?

In September 2016, Dhoni visited Chennai for the final match of the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL). This was at the time, their cricketer was promoting the film M.S. Dhoni: The Story Untold with Sushant Singh Rajput in the lead role. Speaking to the media at the time, the wicket-keeper batsman had revealed her favourite actor, and it was not any of the Bollywood stars.



At the time, MS Dhoni had shared that his favourite actor is Rajinikanth. He also added that Suriya is another favourite. Dhoni shared that Suriya's starter, Singham (Tamil), is one of his forever favourites. His comment had gone viral at the time.



DYK Dhoni almost made his acting debut

