Not Sunny Deol, This Tollywood Actor Was The First Choice Of Director Gopichand Malineni For Jaat?

Jaat hit the big screens on April 10. The film is headlined by Sunny Deol and opened to a positive response from cine-goers and a mixed response from critics. The movie marks the Bollywood debut of Gopichand Malineni. As per a report, the filmmaker did not plan the film for the Gadar 2 actor.

Sunny Deol was not the first choice of Jaat?

A report in M9 News suggests that director Gopichand Malineni intially planned Jaat to be a film for Tollywood actor Ravi Teja. The actor is best known for his films like Mr. Bachchan, Ravanasura, Tiger Nageswara Rao, and Eagle, all of which received lukewarm responses at the box office. However, Ravi Teja declined Jaat.



Also Read: Massive Brawl Erupts Between Ajith And Vijay Fans At Good Bad Ugly Show

As per a report in Telugu 360, Gopichand Malineni also wished to rope in NBK for the project. The filmmaker planned to shoot the film in Hindi and Telugu simultaneously, and while Sunny Deol was on board for the Hindi version, he wanted NBK for the Telugu version. However, the actor declined, leading the film to be released in only one language, featuring Sunny Deol in the lead and Randeep Hooda, Vishwak Sen in supporting roles.

Jaat fails the Monday test at the box office

The Sunny Deol headliner opened to a decent ₹9.5 crore at the box office. The film marks the actor's first outing after Gadar 2 and was expected to become a blockbuster. However, the actioner has been moving at a snail's pace at the domestic box office.



Also Read: Priyanka Chahar Chaudhary Confirms Breakup With Ankit Gupta?