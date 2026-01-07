Nupur Sanon-Stebin Ben Wedding: Kriti Sanon's Boyfriend Kabir Bahia Joins Actress's Family As They Jet Off To Udaipur, Video Goes Viral

Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben Wedding: The couple are all set to tie the knot in Udaipur over the weekend. After dating for several years, the actor-single couple are finally taking the plunge. Ahead of the big day, Nupur's family, including her sister and actress Kriti Sanon, and her parents, were spotted jetting off from Mumbai.

Nupur Sanon-Stebin Ben's wedding festivities begin

On January 7, Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben were spotted at Mumbai's private Kalina airport. In the video, the singer was seen dressed in an all-black kurta-pyjama set. The groom-to-be accessorised the look with a floral shawl and sunglasses. Nupur, on the other hand, opted for a simple jeans and t-shirt outfit, which she teamed with a printed blazer.

Interestingly, the wedding party was joined by Kriti Sanon's boyfriend Kabir Bahia. Though rumoured to be dating, the couple refrained from getting clicked together while departing. Kriti obliged the members of the paparazzi for photos and videos. The actress donned a white top and classic blue denim. She teamed the look with a black blazer and kept her tresses open for travel. The actress's parents were also spotted at the airport and obliged the shutterbugs.

Nupur Sanon shares photos from her proposal

On January 3, tasking to her Instagram handle, Nupur confirmed her engagement to long-time boyfriend Stebin Ben and offered a glimpse of a dreamy proposal. "In a world full of maybes, I found the easiest YES I've ever had to say," Nupur wrote in the caption. Stebin could be seen on his knee as he popped the question. Multiple artists could be seen in the background, holding the placards that read, "Will you marry me?"In the pictures that followed, Nupur flaunted her ring, which featured a stunning oval-shaped diamond. The couple also shared heartwarming, candid moments as they embraced each other in the moment.

