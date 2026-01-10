Updated 10 January 2026 at 11:50 IST
O Romeo Teaser: Shahid Kapoor's Valentine's Release Paints The Town Bloody Red, Triptii Dimri's Brief Glimpse Reminds Fans Of Laila Majnu
O Romeo: The first-ever teaser of Shahid Kapoor's Valentine's Day release reveals a gory side of romance that reminds fans of Laila Majnu. The ensemble cast includes Triptii Dimri, Nana Patekar, Avinash Tiwary, Disha Patani, Farida Jalal, Aruna Irani, Vikrant Massey, and Tamannaah Bhatia.
O Romeo Teaser Out: Shahid Kapoor's bloody romance movie is all set for release on February 13, coinciding with the eve of Valentine's Day. The makers revealed the first-ever teaser of O Romeo today, in which they also introduced all the cast members. Helmed by Vishal Bhardwaj, this killer story includes Triptii Dimri, Nana Patekar, Avinash Tiwary, Disha Patani, Farida Jalal, Aruna Irani, Vikrant Massey, and Tamannaah Bhatia in main roles.
O Romeo Teaser Out
The 1 minute 36 seconds teaser of Sajid Nadiadwala's O Romeo offers fans an early peek into the world of blood-spilt romance.
Published On: 10 January 2026 at 11:28 IST