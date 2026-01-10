O Romeo Teaser: Shahid Kapoor's Valentine's Release Paints The Town Bloody Red, Triptii Dimri's Brief Glimpse Reminds Fans Of Laila Majnu

O Romeo Teaser Out: Shahid Kapoor's bloody romance movie is all set for release on February 13, coinciding with the eve of Valentine's Day. The makers revealed the first-ever teaser of O Romeo today, in which they also introduced all the cast members. Helmed by Vishal Bhardwaj, this killer story includes Triptii Dimri, Nana Patekar, Avinash Tiwary, Disha Patani, Farida Jalal, Aruna Irani, Vikrant Massey, and Tamannaah Bhatia in main roles.