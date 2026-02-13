O'Romeo X Reviews: Shahid Kapoor-Triptii Dimri Starrer Is A 'Decent Watch With Genuinely Good Moments,' Say Netizens

Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri's action thriller O'Romeo has finally hit the theatres today, February 13. Helmed by Vishal Bhardwaj, the film is based on the book Mafia Queens of Mumbai by Hussain Zaidi, which tells the true-life story of Mumbai gangster Hussain Ustara and his alliance with Sapna Didi to assassinate Dawood Ibrahim. Given the real-life connections and marking the return of the Shahid-Vishal partnership, the film was anticipated to be a success in every aspect. However, while some viewers have described it as a "decent" watch, others on the internet have suggested skipping it, claiming that it lacks the signature essence of Shahid and Vishal.

Netizens' verdict on O'Romeo

X page is flooded with reviews of movie buffs who watched the early shows. A user wrote, "Just came out of the theatre. Honestly? It’s a decent watch with some genuinely good moments."

Another called the film "sharp" and "brilliant and added, "Like always, #ShahidKapoor is that one RARE GUY in Bollywood who is JUST OUT OF THE WORLD in ACTING, SCREEN PRESENCE, DANCE and, above all, the SWAG 🔥 because here he has EXCEEDED HIMSELF. The NUANCED STORYTELLING, attention to DETAIL in the WORLD BUILDING, the COLOUR PALETTE that takes you back to the 1990s and the COSTUMES, everything is so on point that it will immerse you in its world like never before !! #VishalBhardwaj has clearly delivered an EMOTIONALLY RESONANT FILM that has everything for CINEMA LOVERS !!" an excerpt from the post reads.

"Music is actually very good — a couple of songs elevate the emotional scenes beautifully. Cinematography also makes it visually appealing on the big screen. Supporting characters are fine — nothing extraordinary, but they don’t distract either. Overall, it’s not groundbreaking, but it has heart. A decent romantic drama with strong lead performances," a user wrote.

"I've just returned from watching the first show at a Jaipur cinema. The movie is fantastic. Shahid Kapoor's acting and action are superb. No amount of praise would be enough for the movie, and Dimri has done a fantastic job. I can confidently say that this movie will set new records and be a blockbuster. I recommend it, a must-watch," a user wrote.

"#ShahidKapoor looking so dull in #ORomeo ek dum dull with uninterested face," a user wrote.

