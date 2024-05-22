Advertisement

The title track of Ishq Vishk Rebound, titled Ishq Vishk Pyaar Vyaar, was released by its makers. Shahid Kapoor, who made his acting debut with the 2003 romantic comedy Ishq Vishk, reacted to the new version of the song, which was part of the original film. Now, his reaction to the song is going viral on social media.

Shahid Kapoor lauds Ishq Vishk Rebound song

Sharing a poster of the new track featuring actors Rohit Saraf, Jibraan Khan, and Pashmina Roshan on his Instagram story, Shahid expressed his nostalgia, saying, "21 years and the track still sounds fresh." He also extended his best wishes to the team of Ishq Vishk Rebound, adding, “All the best, guys! This one will always be special."

Ishq Vishk Pyaar Vyaar creates a sensation on the internet

In this updated version, Rohit and Jibraan can be seen looking sharp in suits, dancing to the song performed by Sonu Nigam, Nikhita Gandhi, and Mellow D. The lyrics are penned by Gurpreet Saini with music composed by Rochak Kohli. Notably, the makers have retained the iconic hook step that Shahid Kapoor originally popularised. The original Ishq Vishk Pyaar Vyaar track was composed by Anu Malik with lyrics by Sameer.

Rohit Saraf had earlier clarified that Ishq Vishk Rebound is not a sequel or remake of the 2003 film. "It’s not a remake or sequel of Ishq Vishk. The common factor between the two films is their franchise. But this is a new story altogether, a love story about Gen Z,” Saraf said at a promotional event in Mumbai.

Scheduled for release on June 21, 2024, Ishq Vishk Rebound is produced by Ramesh Taurani of Tips Films and directed by Nipun Avinash Dharmadhikari. Dharmadhikari is also known for co-directing the Netflix series Mismatched, which featured Rohit Saraf and Prajakta Koli.