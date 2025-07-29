Old Video Of Ananya Panday Teaching Saiyaara Star Aneet Padda Acting Goes Viral, Netizens Say "Irony Just Left..." | Image: X

Saiyaara has raised the temperature across the internet ever since it hit the big screens on July 18. The newcomers, Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, become the enchanted pair that Bollywood didn’t know it needed.

As Krishh Kapoor and Vaani Batra’s musical love story continues to break box office records, Ahaan Panday’s cousin sister Ananya Panday’s old video with his co-star Aneet Padda has gone viral on social media.

An old video of Ananya Panday teaching Aneet Padda acting goes viral

Before making her Bollywood debut with Ahaan Panday, Aneet Padda surprisingly made an appearance alongside Ananya Panday in a fun promotional video for her web series Big Girls Don’t Cry. In this viral clip, shared a year ago, Ananya, as Bae from Call Me Bae, guides Aneet and her co-stars on how to perform in front of the camera, offering acting tips and urging viewers to check out their show.

Ananya’s hilarious performance as Bae, while Aneet and her co-stars bring their own charm to the video. The video went viral like crazy and got some harsh yet fun reactions. One user commented, “Ananya is Aneet's role model.” Another wrote, “Credit where it’s due – I think we should thank Ananya for showing Aneet what not to do, because that’s equally important.” One comment read, "Guru gud reh gaye, Chele shakkar ban gaye!!" Another added, "Just one movie and Aneet surpassed all the nepotism kids lol."

Meanwhile, some fans began shipping Ahaan and Aneet, playfully calling Ananya and Aneet “Nanad-Bhojai.” Someone else wrote, “Ananya needs to learn how to act first before teaching anybody else.”

Saiyaara holds still at the box office