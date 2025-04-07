'One Doesn’t Want To Do Anything Wrong...': Sunny Deol Cautious About Playing Lord Hanuman In Ramayana Post Adipurush Row

Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi will headline one of the most anticipated Bollywood movies - Ramayana. While most details of the film have been kept under the wraps, it is reported that Sunny Deol will play the role of Lord Hanuman in the film. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the magnum opus is produced by Namit Malhotra. Deol has now shared details of his preparation for the same.

Sunny Deol opens up about Ramayana

In a conversation with Pinkvilla, Sunny Deol opened up about his upcoming film Ramayana. He stressed that the technological advancements have increased the scale of the film's production. He said, “An actor’s job is to perform and be excited with the character. As an actor, you have to believe the director. The technology has come up so well now, that it makes you believe. I remember being taken aback by Superman. Now, the technology in India is getting better. The ‘Chal Jayega’ matter has reduced and we are all aiming for perfection."



Sunny Deol added, “I am very excited about Ramayana, because Namit (Malhotra, DNEG) is doing it and he is at the moment holding special effect companies all over the world. He is doing a great job and is the right person to make Ramayana. He wants to make it (the film) believable, because he believes in the story. I know him for years, and I think he got the right film to do so."

Talking about his role in the film, Sunny Deol mentioned how playing the role of Lord Hanuman is going to be ‘difficult’ for him. He added, “We are actors and doing our best. To play Hanuman ji is going to be difficult in a way, because one doesn’t want to do anything wrong.”

When Adipurush received massive backlash for colloquial dialogues by Lord Hanuman

Bollywood's last attempt to adapt the Ramayana did not turn out well. Directed by Om Raut, Adipurush, released in 2023 and received massive flak for its poor execution, comical dialogues and substandard VFX. Writer Manoj Muntashir faced special backlash for writing comical dialogues for Devdatta Nage, who played the role of Lord Hanuman.



