Published 22:18 IST, November 12th 2024
Oscar Hopeful Laapataa Ladies Star Pratibha Ranta Sparks Dating Buzz With Mystery Man
Pratibha Ranta has recently sparked fresh dating rumours. Recently, she posted a selfie on her Instagram story from her Poland gateway, with a mystery guy.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Is Laapataa Ladies actor Pratibha Ranta dating this guy? | Image: Instagram
Advertisement
Loading...
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
22:18 IST, November 12th 2024