Oscars To Make It Mandatory For Films To Mention Their AI Usage: Report | Image: X

The use of artificial intelligence, better known as AI, in films is increasing at a fast pace and the makers whose films make it to the Oscars will now reportedly have to disclose the details of the same.

Over the last few days, the controversy around Oscar-nominated films "The Brutalist" and "Emilia Perez" has taken over with many questioning whether the usage of AI in films is fair.

According to a report by entertainment news outlet Variety, the makers will now have to mention all the changes that are made with the help of AI in their projects.

"The Academy currently offers an optional disclosure form for AI use, but Governors and Branch executive committees are now investigating how AI is used in each branch with an eye toward making disclosure mandatory in the 2026 Oscars rules, which are expected to be published in April. The Academy's SciTech Council is working on recommended language," the report stated.

"The Brutalist" faced massive backlash after it was identified that the makers used AI in post production.

Soon, film's director Brady Corbet issued a statement saying the film had limited usage of AI and the actors had practised with the Hungarian dialect coach prior.

He noted that the sketches of the buildings in the film were hand-drawn.

For Jacques Audiard's directorial "Emilia Perez", AI was used to clone the voices of the actors, it read.