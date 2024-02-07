Advertisement

Irrfan Khan, who died in April 2020 after battling neuroendocrine cancer, is to date known for his acting prowess and giving hit films. During his career spanning over 3 decades, Irrfan collaborated with Tigmanshu Dhulia for several films which turned out to be hit films such as Haasil, Paan Singh Tomar, and Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster Returns. However, do you know, the actor also did two more films with the director which got shelved?

Tigmanshu Dhulia was speaking at a session on the first day of a retrospective on Irrfan, being held by not-for-profit organisation G5A here when he recalled doing two more films with the late actor and revealed why they got shelved.

Why Irrfan's two films with Tigmanshu Dhulia got shelved?

The filmmaker also shared that he and Irrfan collaborated on two more films titled The Killing of a Porn Filmmaker and Ghulami, but both got shelved. Opening up about the films, he said, "Irrfan and I did two more films, for which we had started shooting but they got shelved. The Killing of a Porn Filmmaker was a different kind of a film. We shot for it for one week, it was an interesting script, but the producers shelved the film."

He added, “In 2005, we worked on Ghulami, which was about the Revolt of 1857. It was a commercial film with Irrfan, Sunny Deol, Sameera Reddy and other international artists. For one-and-half years, I researched for the film, we made costumes, and weapons, but the film got shelved.”

Tigmanshu says actors are imitating Irrfan

During the event, the director also said that most of the actors in the film industry today are imitating his long-time friend and Irrfan's style of acting. "Most of them are copying Irrfan Khan, taking pauses and all. He gave a lot of importance to his work. That's why he was different and good," the writer-director added.

Irrfan died at the age of 54 on April 29, 2020, following his battle with a rare form of cancer.