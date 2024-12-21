Actor Raghubir Yadav Delivers Powerful Performance Of 'Mehngai Dayain' At Republic Bharat Sangam

New Delhi: Panchayat actor Raghubir Yadav turned up as a special guest at Republic Media's Sangam event on Friday, December 20. Apart from being an actor, he is also a music composer, singer and set designer, whose career spans over 3 decaded. He made his film debut with Massey Sahib (1985), and since then has been entertaining his audience with his memorable performances in movies such as Salaam Bombay, Firaaq, Bandit Queen, Chehre and Pagglait. At the Sangam event he opened up about his journey so far, his role in hit web series Panchayat and treated the audience to his soulful tracks, including Mehngai Dayain from the movie Peepli [Live].

Loading...

Raghubir Yadav opens up about his character Pradhan in Panchayat series

He recounted his childhood when he used to witness the panch (a member of the village community) making decisions regarding the village and its people. When asked about the nuances (the voices he made) of his character and how he portrayed his hatred towards a particular vegetable—peas (matar)—he said that this word—matar—shakes every part of his brain, causing headaches. Owing to this, he doesn’t like this particular vegetable.

Panchayat is one of the famous web series on Prime Video, which co-features Jitendra Kumar and Neena Gupta in the lead roles. It chronicles the life of an engineering graduate who joins as a panchayat secretary in a remote fictional village of Phulera in Uttar Pradesh due to lack of better job options.