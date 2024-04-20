Advertisement

Bollywood actor Pankaj Tripathi’s brother-in-law Rakesh Tiwari died in a road accident in Dhanbad, Jharkhand on Saturday, police said. Tripathi’s sister Sabita Tiwari was injured in the incident. Sharing details of the matter, the police said that the incident occurred around 4.30 pm at Nirsa Bazar on the Delhi-Kolkata National Highway-2, when the car in which the couple was travelling hit a road divider. They were headed to West Bengal from Gopalganj district of Bihar.

Rakesh Tiwari was declared dead at the Shahid Nirmal Mahto Medical College Hospital (SNMMCH), Dhanbad, where they were rushed to after the accident. Tripathi’s sister, who suffered a leg fracture, is out of danger, SNMMCH Emergency HOD Dr Dinesh Kumar Gindauria said.

(With PTI inputs)