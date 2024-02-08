Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 16th, 2024 at 21:03 IST

Pankaj Tripathi Says Atal Bihari Vajpayee's Personality Can't Be Compared To Present-day Politicians

Pankaj Tripathi recently reflected on his biggest takeaway from essaying the role of Atal Bihari Vajpayee in Main Atal Hoon, soon to release in theatres.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Main Atal Hoon
Main Atal Hoon | Image:IMDb
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Pankaj Tripathi is gearing up for the release of his next film, Main Atal Hoon. The actor will be shouldering the film in and as Atal Bihari Vajpayee. Ahead of the film's release, Tripathi reflected on how the poet and politician was in a league of his own.

Pankaj Tripathi believes Atal Bihari Vajpayee's legacy is unparalleled

In an interview with ANI, Pankaj Tripathi opened up about how delving into the life and work of Atal Bihari Vajpayee, will essentially reorient one's perspective on modern day politicians and politics. The actor also revealed how he had the opportunity of being in the former Indian Prime Minister's presence, courtesy of the two political rallies that Tripathi attended. 

Advertisement


He said, "After preparing and reading about Atal ji's characteristics, you would not feel the same way about modern-day leaders. Politicians, who were not just his opponents but even his staunchest critics, respected him and adhered to his legislative etiquette. It is tough to find an opponent for Atal in Indian politics. I was wondering if I could do justice to this. But I have attended two of Atal ji's political rallies. I went to listen to him, standing in the crowd five hundred metres away. The personality of Atal Bihari Vajpayee is such that it cannot be compared to present-day politicians."

Advertisement

Pankaj Tripathi reflects on his learnings from Atal Bihari Vajpayee

Tripathi further reflected how his biggest takeaway from all the knowledge he now has about Atal Bihari Vajpayee, is how to inculcate the virtue of democracy in all facets of one's life. The actor further shared how having this perspective enables one to achieve their goals. 

Advertisement


He said, "I've learned that a person should be democratic from the inside, that even when I'm upset with you, I know deep down that I'm angry with you and you don't like me, but I still enjoy this. He motivates you to believe that everyone can do anything in life." Main Atal Hoon, directed by Ravi Jadhav, will release in theatres on January 19.

Advertisement

Published January 16th, 2024 at 21:03 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

an hour ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

an hour ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

4 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

4 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

4 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

7 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

7 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

7 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

11 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. The Raja Saab Producer Teases Prabhas Starrer Will Be A 'Visual Wonder'

    Entertainment10 minutes ago

  2. Ranbir To Lose His Signature Baritone Voice For Ramayan Role?

    Entertainment11 minutes ago

  3. Abbas-Mustan Planning Humraaz 2 - Will Bobby Deol Return For The Sequel?

    Entertainment15 minutes ago

  4. Raashii, Medha, Sobhita Congratulate New Parents Vikrant-Sheetal

    Entertainment15 minutes ago

  5. Anand Mahindra Meets ‘Real Celebrities’ Who Inspired 12th Fail

    Entertainment20 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement