Pankaj Tripathi is gearing up for the release of his next film, Main Atal Hoon. The actor will be shouldering the film in and as Atal Bihari Vajpayee. Ahead of the film's release, Tripathi reflected on how the poet and politician was in a league of his own.

Pankaj Tripathi believes Atal Bihari Vajpayee's legacy is unparalleled

In an interview with ANI, Pankaj Tripathi opened up about how delving into the life and work of Atal Bihari Vajpayee, will essentially reorient one's perspective on modern day politicians and politics. The actor also revealed how he had the opportunity of being in the former Indian Prime Minister's presence, courtesy of the two political rallies that Tripathi attended.

He said, "After preparing and reading about Atal ji's characteristics, you would not feel the same way about modern-day leaders. Politicians, who were not just his opponents but even his staunchest critics, respected him and adhered to his legislative etiquette. It is tough to find an opponent for Atal in Indian politics. I was wondering if I could do justice to this. But I have attended two of Atal ji's political rallies. I went to listen to him, standing in the crowd five hundred metres away. The personality of Atal Bihari Vajpayee is such that it cannot be compared to present-day politicians."

Pankaj Tripathi reflects on his learnings from Atal Bihari Vajpayee

Tripathi further reflected how his biggest takeaway from all the knowledge he now has about Atal Bihari Vajpayee, is how to inculcate the virtue of democracy in all facets of one's life. The actor further shared how having this perspective enables one to achieve their goals.

He said, "I've learned that a person should be democratic from the inside, that even when I'm upset with you, I know deep down that I'm angry with you and you don't like me, but I still enjoy this. He motivates you to believe that everyone can do anything in life." Main Atal Hoon, directed by Ravi Jadhav, will release in theatres on January 19.