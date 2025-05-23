Param Sundari Teaser Leak: Sidharth Malhotra And Janhvi Kapoor Remind Movie Buffs Of 2 States, Call It 'Grand Comeback Of Rom-Com Genre'

Param Sundari Teaser: Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor's romantic comedy is set to light up theatres on July 25, 2025. The movie is about the love story of a North Indian man and a South Indian woman. Fans are on the edge of their seats to see the Shershaah actor return to the soft rom-com genre after a long break, and this marks his first on-screen pairing with the Dhadak actress.

The excitement has only grown with many BTS leaks. And the most recent, the teaser for Param Sundari, featuring Sidharth and Janhvi leaked online. It was played in theatres alongside Bhool Chuk Maaf, which was released today. Fans at the first-day-first-show filmed the teaser and quickly shared it on social media, creating a viral buzz all over the internet.

Param Sundari Teaser leaked from Bhool Chuk Maaf screening

The leaked Param Sundari teaser showcases Sidharth as Param and Janhvi as Sundari through a stylish, dramatic montage. It features scooter rides, romantic lakeside moments, and an abrupt shift to high-energy action scenes. Their powerful chemistry and emotional moments captivated the audience.

Many fans and people who went to watch Bhool Chuk Maaf shared the teaser clip on X, sparking a wave of reactions. "Can't wait for this love story to hit screens! Janhvi and Sid look fire together!" one fan commented on the trending post.

All about Param Sundari

In December, Maddock Films revealed that Janhvi Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra would star in a romantic comedy called Param Sundari. The team began filming in Kerala on January 19 and completed the shoot by February 18. On Christmas Eve 2024, the filmmakers shared the first look through a motion poster, featuring Sidharth Malhotra in a polished avatar and Janhvi Kapoor in vibrant traditional attire. The visuals offered a glimpse of the film’s lively, culturally rich aesthetic.