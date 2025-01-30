Paresh Rawal Slams Those Who Call Successful Movies 'Ghatiya', Says 'Absolutely Pointless To Abuse Films Like Pathaan, Jawan'

Paresh Rawal is one of the finest actors that Bollywood has ever produced in its history. Apart being known for his comic roles, he has also done some noteworthy negative roles too. The veteran actor is currently busy promoting his film Storyteller, hit back at those who criticised the cinema.

Paresh Rawal on people criticising ‘successful’ cinema

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter India, Paresh Rawal said, “There will be There will be successful films which a section may call 'ghatiya (terrible)', but I believe that is unfair. Those films are successful because the audience likes them. Who are you to call their taste terrible? You can say what works or doesn't work for you, but how can you expect the same blanket taste for everyone? This is fascism of another kind."

File photo of Paresh Rawal | Source: IMDb

Paresh Rawal further stated that, “Criticising popular cinema is an easy way out. If a commercial film like Pathan becomes a success, it doesn’t stop anyone from making what they consider good cinema, Instead of bashing films like Pathaan or Jawan, why not focus on creating meaningful content?. What’s the point of abusing films like Pathaan or Jawan? It is absolutely pointless”.

“Today there's also OTT which has changed the mindset of producers as well as the audience. Who would have thought a film like Laapataa Ladies could get made?”, Paresh Rawal concluded.

What’s next for Paresh Rawal?

Paresh Rawal will next be seen in Welcome To The Jungle, Bhooth Bangla and Hera Pheri 3. The veteran actor also has Thama, The Taj Story and Badtameez Gill. For the unversed, Paresh Rawal made his debut with 1983 musical Souten.

