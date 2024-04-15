Advertisement

Parineeti Chopra is currently basking in the success of her recent release, Amar Singh Chamkila. Co-starring Diljit Dosanjh, the film debuted on Netflix on April 12 and quickly topped the chart. After getting positive reviews for her performance in the movie, the actress expressed gratitude to her fans and publicly reached out to directors to call her for work.

Parineeti Chopra on ‘lack of backing’ in the film industry

Parineeti, whose last few releases have not been up to the mark, made a solid comeback with Amar Singh Chamkila. One of the fans pointed out on X (formerly Twitter) how she does not have the ‘backing that her contemporaries had’ otherwise she would have done a better job in the last decade.

The user wrote, “What an actor @ParineetiChopra has been right from Ishaqzaade to Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar and now in #AmarSinghChamkila. If she had the kind of backing that her contemporaries had, she would have done wonders in the last decade.”Quoting the post, the actress said, “Hoping this changes after Chamkila. Want to do lots of good work, waiting for good directors to call me!”

Advertisement

Hoping this changes after Chamkila. Want to do lots of good work, waiting for good directors to call me! 💕 https://t.co/9Uq9DspVXc — Parineeti Chopra (@ParineetiChopra)

What is Amar Singh Chamkila about?

The film charts the untold true story of Punjab's original rockstar of the masses, the highest record-selling artist of his time, Amar Singh Chamkila. He was often referred to as the 'Elvis Presley of Punjab'. Shot in real locations, the film promises to transport the audience to the vibrant and rhythmic world of Punjab's folk music, right to the rustic Akhadaas (live music performances in villages) where Chamkila’s voice would once roar.

Imtiaz Ali's film shows the untold true story of Chamkila who emerged from the shadows of poverty and rose to the heights of popularity in the 80s due to the sheer power of his music. However, his music angered several in his village, leading to his assassination at the young age of 27.

Advertisement

Produced by Mohit Choudhary, Select Media Holdings LLP, Saregama, and Window Seat Films, it is streaming on Netflix.