Updated April 21st 2025, 18:09 IST

Parineeti Chopra Fans Welcome 'Raghav Jiju' As He Takes The Stands During RCB Vs PBKS | Watch

Parineeti Chopra's husband, Raghav Chadha, took the stands at the RCB vs PBKS IPL match held in Chandigarh on April 20. A video from the stadium is now viral.

Reported by: Shreya Pandey
Parineeti Chopra Fans Call Raghav Chadha 'Jeeju'
Parineeti Chopra Fans Call Raghav Chadha 'Jeeju' | Image: Instagram

Parineeti Chopra's husband, Raghav Chadha, attended a cricket match during the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2025). On April 20, he took the stands during the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) vs PBKS (Punjab Kings) held in New Chandigarh. Videos from the match are now going viral on social media.

Chants of ‘Raghav jiju’ echo at the RCB vs PBKS match

On April 20, Raghav Chadha arrived at the stadium for the match between RCB vs PBKS. As soon as he arrived, people at the stadiums began chanting ‘jiju’. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader waved back at the fans and blushed as they addressed him as jiju (brother-in-law).

A video from the stadium is now doing the rounds on social media. Social media users took to the comment section to share their comments, calling Raghav Chadha ‘polite’.  Parineeti Chopra also took notice of the video and shared it on her Instagram stories. She shared the video with the caption, “You guys are the sweetest".

A screengrab of Parineeti Chopra's story | Image: Instagram&nbsp;

Raghav Chadha's shoutout to wife Parineeti Chopra on her ‘meri body mein sensations’ trend

The latest trend on Instagram is around Parineeti Chopra's ‘meri body mein sensations’ dialogue from Hasee Toh Phasee (2014). Raghav Chadha also hopped on the trend and gave a shoutout to his wife. He used the audio remix as the background of a montage of photos. He used his photos with Parineeti from their wedding, vacation clicks, Wimbledon appearance and Karwa Chauth celebrations.

Raghav shared the post on April 19 with the caption, “Her dialogue went viral. Everyone’s vibing. I had FOMO.” The video went viral, with fans of the couple appreciating it in the comment section. 

Published April 21st 2025, 18:09 IST