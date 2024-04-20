Advertisement

Parineeti Chopra is basking in the success of her recent project Amar Singh Chamkila. The film is headlined by Diljit Dosanjh and the actress portrays the role of Amarjot Kaur, the slain singer’s wife and singing partner. Days after the success of the movie, the Ishaqzaade actress shared her candid comments on campism and favouritism in Bollywood, which according to her, she is a victim of.

Parineeti Chopra opens up on losing work because of not being in the ‘camps’ of directors

In a conversation with Pinkvilla, Parineeti Chopra opened up about her sporadic work choices and opined on not getting enough opportunities in the industry. She shared, “I feel that access to certain actors and access to certain directors leads to work opportunity, that's what I definitely feel. And if I am not available in front of their eyes all the time, I will lose out on that work opportunity.” Parineeti was last seen alongside Akshay Kumar in Mission Raniganj before starring in Amar Singh Chamkila.

She confessed to the presence of camps in the film industry and asserted that two people similarly talented get different opportunities based on who they are the favourites for. She argued, “I am just saying that there are camps, there are circles, there are favourites. Two similarly talented people, who can bring the same thing to the table, one will be a favourite and one will be not and the one who is not will lose the work opportunity which is why I urge that this becomes a meritocracy. (sic)” She also urged that if she brings the same talent and has the same merit as someone else then should not lose out on opportunities because of not being in camps.

Parineeti Chopra says nobody is making calls for her in the industry

In the same conversation, Parineeti Chopra recalled a fan appreciating her work in Amar Singh Chamkila and highlighting that she does not have any backing. She added, “I don't have the person pushing me. I don't have somebody making calls for me. I don't have somebody saying take Parineeti in this film, I will do a deal with you, I don't have these things happening for me. I only have my talent, so the day that changes, I think I'll be able to do all the work that I dream of doing.”

The actress, who made her debut with Isaqzaade, said that she is aware of actors who have voiced out their concerns about the Bollywood camps in the past and argued it “did not go well” for them. Interestingly, Parineeti’s cousin Priyanka Chopra, who is now settled in the USA, was one of the strong voices against the practice. Parineeti shared, “If you expect me to completely change my core and make fake relationships, that's something I can't do.” Directed by Imtiaz Ali, Amar Singh Chamkila premiered on Netflix on April 12.