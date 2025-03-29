Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha Get 'Bitten By Ghibli Bug', Turn Wedding Photos Into Viral Portraits

The Ghibli studio-style image has taken over the internet. Even celebrities have begun converting their photos into Ghibli-style art. Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha are the latest to try this trend.

Raghav Chadha-Parineeti Chopra try the Ghibli art trend

Aam Aadmi Party leader Raghav Chadha took to his Instagram account on March 29 to share a Ghibli-style photo with his wife, actress Parineeti Chopra. The actor-politian couple tied the knot in a dreamy wedding ceremony in Udaipur in September 2023. The politician used the AI technology to transform 2 photos from their wedding into Ghibli-style portraits.



Also Read: Shilpa's Viral Combat Attire At Fashion Week Has Roots In Saharanpur

Not just the wedding photos, Raghav also used the art style to transform a photo from the match the couple attended together. In July 2024, soon after their wedding, Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha attended the Wimbledon 2024 men's final. A photo of the couple from the stands went viral online, at the time. The AAP politician also transformed this photo into the Ghibli style art. In the final slides of his carousel post, he shared photos with Parineeti from their pre-wedding events. He shared the post with the caption, “We’ve been bitten by the Ghibli bug too! #GhibliStyle”. The photos have now gone viral online.

Virat Kohli -Anushka Sharma's viral moment at the Champions Trophy reimagined as Ghibli art

While some celebrities are making their Glibli art themselves, for others, fans are making sure they do not miss out on the trend. One such celebrity is Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli. The celeb couple shared a heartwarming moment at the Champions Trophy final after team India won the match. The star cricketer ran to hug his wife to celebrate the success, giving the internet a viral moment.



Also Read: Comedian Swati Trolled For Joke Involving Her Mother & Vibrator

Virat Kohli -Anushka Sharma ghibli style fan made image | Image: X