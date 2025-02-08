Parineeti-Raghav Chadha's Absence From Priyanka Chopra's Family Album Sparks Rift Rumours

Priyanka Chopra has all the reasons to beam with joy as her brother Siddharth Chopra is now happily married to Neelam Upadhyaya. The actress has now dropped a family album consisting of adorable wedding moments and a family picture. However, what grabbed our attention was that Parineeti, who used to share a close bond being PeeCee's first cousin, was nowhere to be seen, adding fuel to rift rumours.

Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha goes MIA from Siddharth Chopra's wedding album

On Saturday, Priyanka shared a post congratulating her brother Siddharth and sister-in-law Neelam as they enter a new phase of their life. The album starts with a video of Siddharth and Neelam exchanging garlands, followed by a family photo featuring the Chopra and Upadhyaya families. The album also had moments from phera and concluded with Jonas' family portrait. In none of the slides, even a glimpse of Parineeti or Raghav was seen.

Priyanka captioned the post as "To a lifetime of love, laughter, sunshine and happiness. #SidNee ki shaadi."

This is not the first time, Parineeti came under the radar of fans speculating that all is not well between the Chopra sisters. Yesterday, a video went viral on the internet that showed, Parineeti's odd behaviour at the wedding ceremony.

Parineeti Chopra behaving as a guest?

An inside video from Siddharth and Neelam Upadhyaya's wedding in Mumbai has surfaced in which Parineeti and Raghav were seated among the guests and not with the family members. Shloka Mehta and Nita Ambani were the front-row guests with Nick Jonas and Ragneeti sat in the row behind them, keeping their participation in the rituals to a minimum. Parineeti was not seen at the baraat, around the groom and his sister Priyanka in the lead-up to the nuptials.