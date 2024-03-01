Advertisement

Parineeti Chopra and Diljit Dosanjh are gearing up for the release of their upcoming film Chamkila. Helmed by Imtiaz Ali, the film is on the life of pop star duo Amar Singh Chamkila and Amarjot Kaur, whose songs that were social commentaries or devotionals became massive hits in the 80s. Recently, the actress shared her experience working with the movie.

Parineeti Chopra learned THIS from Diljit Dosanjh

In an interview with PTI, Parineeti shared that it was a dream role for her when she signed the film. Opening up about her preparations, Parineeti revealed that she used to think that she could speak and sing in Punjabi. However, her bubble burst when she met Diljit Dosanjh and got the reality check in both departments.

(A file photo of Parineeti | Image: Instagram)

"I was a student in front of Diljit. I used to check my diction with Diljit. (That) I am pronouncing the word correctly or not, or how should I do it? The biggest challenge for us was that we should not sing like us. We had to try to sing like Amarjot and Chamkila," she added.

(A file photo of Parineeti | Image: Instagram)

When Dijit Dosanjh was offered Chamkila

The Punjabi singer shared a funny incident when Imtiaz Ali offered him Amar Singh Chamkila. Singer-actor revealed when he learned about Bollywood's plans for Chamkila, he questioned their approach, thinking, "We will make it," leading to the creation of the fictional film Jodi due to rights issues. However, when the pandemic hit, Jodi couldn't be released and then he got a call from Imtiaz. Anticipating legal repercussions over rights, Diljit was surprised when the director offered him the film. "I thought he would sue us, but he wanted to cast me," the actor added.

(A file photo of Diljit | Image: Instagram)

Chamkila is scheduled to premiere on Netflix on April 12, 2024.

