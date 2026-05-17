Pati Patni Aur Woh Do Box Office Collection Day 2: Positive Word Of Mouth Steers Ayushmann Khurrana Starrer Towards ₹10 Cr Mark

Pati Patni Aur Woh Do Box Office Collection: The Ayushmann Khuranna, Sara Ali Khan, Wamiqa Gabbi and Rakul Preet Singh starrer registered a growth on the second day of theatrical run. The movie opened to a lukewarm collection at the box office. At the end of the 2-day theatrical run, Pati Patni Aur Woh Do has inched closer to the ₹10 crore mark.

Pati Patni Aur Woh Do box office collection nears the ₹10 cr mark

Pati Patni Aur Woh Do opened to ₹4 crore in India. While the collection is decent, much more was expected from the movie, which features certified actors. On the opening day, the romantic comedy failed to beat the collection of the 2019 Kartik Aaryan starrer Pati Patni Aur Woh.



On the second day, Pati Patni Aur Woh Do registered a phenomenal growth of ₹43.8%. According to Sacnilk, the Ayushmann Khurrana starrer raked in ₹5.75 crore. At the end of the 2-day theatrical run, the movie had amassed a total of ₹9.75 crore. Over the weekend, the movie is expected to rake in better numbers. The movie's growth on its first Saturday is attributed to the positive word of mouth it received on its opening day. With no major competition from any other Hindi release, Pati Patni Aur Woh Do is expected to witness a spike on Sunday.



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Directed by Aziz, Pati Patni Aur Woh Do also stars Sara Ali Khan, Wamiqa Gabbi and Rakul Preet Singh in lead roles. The film also features Vijay Raaz, Tigmanshu Dhulia, Ayesha Raza and Durgesh Kumar in pivotal roles. Backed by producers Bhushan Kumar, Renu Ravi Chopra and Krishan Kumar, the film is presented by T-Series Films and BR Studios. Ayushmann was last seen in the film Thamma, which was a hit at the box office.



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