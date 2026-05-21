Pati Patni Aur Woh Do Box Office Collection Day 7: Rom-com Wraps Up First Week Under ₹30 Crore, Biz Dips Before Chand Mera Dil Release

Pati Patni Aur Woh Do Box Office Collection: Ayushmann Khurrana, Sara Ali Khan, Wamiqa Gabbi and Rakul Preet Singh headline the romantic comedy. Despite extensive promotions and postive word of mouth, the movie failed to perform well at the box office. Even after a week of theatrical run, Pati Patni Aur Woh Do could not breach the ₹30 crore mark. With new releases such as Ananya Panday and Lakshay starrer Chand Mera Dil hitting the big screens tomorrow, the collection of the movie is likely to witness a further drop.

Pati Patni Aur Woh Do fails to breach the ₹30 cr mark

Pati Patni Aur Woh Do opened to a lukewarm ₹4 crore on day 1. The movie failed to pick up in collection after a slight uptick on the first weekend. With a discounted ticket price on Tuesday, the movie witnessed a slight increase in collection again. However, otherwise, the business remained less than expected.



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On day 7, as per Sacnilk, Pati Patni Aur Woh Do raked in ₹1.47 Cr, at the time of publishing. The movie might register an uptick in collections from the late-night shows. At the end of a week in theatres, Pati Patni Aur Woh Do has amassed a total of ₹28.47 Crore.

Directed by Aziz, Pati Patni Aur Woh Do stars Ayushmann Khurrana alongside Sara Ali Khan, Wamiqa Gabbi and Rakul Preet Singh in lead roles. The film also features Vijay Raaz, Tigmanshu Dhulia, Ayesha Raza and Durgesh Kumar in pivotal roles. Backed by producers Bhushan Kumar, Renu Ravi Chopra and Krishan Kumar, the film is presented by T-Series Films and B R Studios.



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