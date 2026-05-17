Theatrical Releases This Week: Drishyam 3, Chand Mera Dil, The Mandalorian And Grogu, Deool Band 2 And More Movies To Watch

Theatrical Releases This Week: One of the most anticipated movie sequels in Indian cinema, Mohanlal's Drishyam 3 is all set to arrive in the coming week. Other prominent releases include Lakshya and Ananya Panday's romantic drama Chand Mera Dil and Hollywood franchise entry The Mandalorian and Grogu. Here's a list of all major Indian and international movies hitting the theatres this week.

Chand Mera Dil

Lakshya of Kill and The Ba***ds of Bollywood fame has teamed up with Ananya Panday for the romantic drama Chand Mera Dil. The posters and song releases have hinted that this is an intense relationship story and expectations are high from this Vivek Soni directorial.

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Releasing on: May 22

Drishyam 3

Mohanlal returns as Georgekutty, possibly for the last time, in Jeethu Joseph's Drishyam 3. The most anticipated crime thriller franchise is set to conclude with the latest film.

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Releasing on: May 21

Star Wars: The Mandalorian And Grogu

Since Grogu first appeared in The Mandalorian series, fans have been deeply invested in his relationship with Din Djarin, played by Pedro Pascal. The film, directed by Jon Favreau, portrays Din Djarin and Grogu's exciting adventures in space.

Releasing on: May 22

Ramani Kalyanam

Ramani Kalyanam is a Telugu-language romantic drama film directed by Vijay Adireddy. The movie stars Surya Vashistta and Deepshikha Chandran as two individuals dealing with the weight and scars of their pasts who unexpectedly cross paths. It stars Surya Vashistta and Deepshikha Chandran.

Releasing on: May 22

Deool Band 2

Director Pravin Tarde brings the sequel to his acclaimed Marathi social drama Deool Band (2015) to the big screens this week. With the tagline “Now it’s God’s test,” the sequel promises an intriguing storyline and has already sparked curiosity among audiences.

Releasing on: May 21

September 21

September 21 stars Pravin Singh Sisodia, Priyanka Upendra and Zarina Wahab. It promises to shed light on the often-overlooked struggles of caregivers dealing with Alzheimer's. It is directed by 22-year-old Karun Kshiti Suvarna.

Releasing on: May 22

First Time

The Telugu sci-fi thriller, First Time follows two aliens who arrive on Earth on a mysterious mission to spread their race. It stars Saurabh Dhingra and Ajay Rathnam in the lead roles.