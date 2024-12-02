PM Modi, Cabinet Members Shah, Rajnath Singh Watch The Sabarmati Report In Parliament With Vikrant

The Sabarmati Report Screening: Prime Minister Narendra Modi was joined by Union Ministers for the screening of Vikrant Massey-starrer movie The Sabarmati Report today at 4 pm at the Balayogi Auditorium in Parliament in the National Capital. Union Home Minister Amit Shah , Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and BJP MP Ravi Kishan were in attendance at the screening. The film, starring Vikrant Massey, is based on the tragic burning of the S-6 coach of the Sabarmati Express near Godhra station in Gujarat on February 27, 2002. It was released theatrically on November 15.

The Sabarmati Report Screening: Cabinet ministers join PM Modi to watch Vikrant Massey starrer

On December 2, a special screening of The Sabarmati Report was held in Parliament. The screening was specially held for the Prime Minister who had earlier congratulated the film's team for uncovering the truth by making the film. The film, which brings attention to the 2002 Godhra incident, has been declared tax-free in several states, including Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Odisha, Haryana, Gujarat and Rajasthan.

Among the attendees of The Sabarmati Report screening were Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Minister of Road Transport and Highways of India Nitin Gadkari, BJP MP Ravi Kishan and Union Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi. Additionally, Rajya Sabha MP Sudha Murthy, The Sabarmati Report producer Ekta Kapoor's father Jeetendra and film star Vikrant Massey were snapped for the film's screening in Parliament. A video of the ministers entering the venue is now going viral online.

Vikrant Massey joins PM Modi, and cabinet ministers to watch The Sabarmati Report

