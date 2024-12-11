PM Modi Quip To Saif Ali Khan-Kareena Kapoor, Says 'You Did Not Bring The Third Generation'

The Raj Kapoor family met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday to invite him to the RK Film Festival on December 14. During the meeting in Delhi, they discussed Raj Kapoor's legacy and his movies and shared some interesting anecdotes related to their memory of the icon. During the conversation, Saif Ali Khan, husband of Kareena Kapoor, addressed PM Modi and praised him for doing a "wonderful job". However, what caught our attention was the Prime Minister himself expressing his excitement about meeting him and sharing that he was looking forward to meeting the third generation of the Pataudi family (Tamiur and Jeh).

PM Modi expresses disappointment in Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor

During the conversation, Saif shared that he's the first Prime Minister that he has met in person. "Thank you for taking the time to do this. You are doing a wonderful job and I just wanted to thank you on everyone's behalf for being so warm and accessible," Saif added.

On hearing this, PM Modi replied that he had met his father late Indian cricketer Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi and expressed his disappointment in not being able to meet all three generations of the Pataudi clan. "I have met your father [Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi]. And I was thinking that maybe I would get to meet all three generations. But you didn't bring your children (Taimur and Jehangir Ali Khan).” On hearing this, Kareena and Saif laughed and in unison replied they wanted to bring them.

For the unversed, Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi was an Indian cricketer and former captain of the Indian cricket team. Pataudi was appointed India's cricket captain at the age of 21, and described as "one of (its) greatest". He was also called the "best fielder in the world" of his time by commentator, John Arlott, and former England captain and contemporary, Ted Dexter.

The Kapoor family invites PM Modi to the Raj Kapoor Film Festival