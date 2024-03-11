×

Updated March 11th, 2024 at 19:47 IST

Pooja Hegde, Ahan Shetty Starrer Sanki Is A 'Modernised Version Of Aashiqui', To Carry 7 Songs

Pooja Hegde and Ahan Shetty will be pairing up for Sanki. An interesting update about the same has now come forth painting it as the next big romance drama.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Pooja Hegde, Ahan Shetty
Pooja Hegde, Ahan Shetty | Image:Instagram
  • 2 min read
After a four-year-long wait, Ahan Shetty, son of Suniel Shetty, has finally bagged his next project. The fresh actor will be featuring opposite Pooja Hegde for their next, Sanki. The Sajid Nadiadwala production has reportedly drawn major inspiration from the evergreen romance drama franchise Aashiqui.

 

 

Ahan Shetty and Pooja Hegde's Sanki will be inspired by Aashiqui

A recent Pinkvilla report has shed light on what audiences can expect from the upcoming romance drama Sanki. Set to feature the fresh pairing of Ahan Shetty and Pooja Hegde, the source-based report paints Sanki as 'a modernized version of Aashiqui' which will have action at its core, shaping up as a contemporary take on the romantic action genre.

The report further adds that the film will go on floors within a month or two from now. The Sajid Nadiadwala production will also allegedly be featuring a stellar album made up of seven songs - a collaborative effort between multiple music composers. Sanki will be helmed by debutant director duo Adnan A. Shaikh and Yasir Jah who have previously served as assistant directors on the sets of films like the Baaghi franchise as well as Ahan Shetty's debut venture, Tadap. The script for the film is being penned by Rajat Aroraa. Incidentally, Sanki will mark only the second film of Ahan Shetty's acting career which commenced with Tadap in 2021. The release date for the film has been set for Valentine's Day of 2025.

Suniel Shetty is a proud father

The official announcement for Sanki was made two days back in an official intimation from the Nadiadwala and Grandsons production house. Reacting to the same, Suniel Shetty expressed his pride over son Ahan's patience and conviction to wait for the right project to come along.

 

The caption to Shetty's post read, "Good things come to those who have patience and wait, but better things come to those who have patience and work for it. Congratulations son, on the announcement of #Sanki. Your perseverance is admirable, and I couldn't be prouder. Wishing you nothing but the best on this exciting journey!" 

Published March 11th, 2024 at 19:47 IST

