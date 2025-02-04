Published 19:52 IST, February 4th 2025
PR To Hooliganism? Veer Pahariya 'Fans' Attack Standup Comic For Jokes On Sky Force Actor, Latter Claims CCTV Footage Denied
Pranit More, who is popular for including trending celebrities and movies in his sets, was allegedly beaten up by a person named Tanveer Shaikh and his gang.
Veer Pahariya has been trending on social media before and since his film Sky Force, co-starring Akshay Kumar , hit the big screens. While the Republic Day release has managed to become the first ₹100 crore Hindi grosser of 2025, Veer's PR has been called out for "spamming" social media with his videos and interview clippings. Many trolls have also attacked the young actor, as jokes made out at his expense continue to trend.
In a surprising turn of events, Veer's fans allegedly assaulted a stand-up comic for taking jibes at him at a show in Solapur recently.
Standup coming alleges harassment by Veer Pahariya 'fans'
Pranit More, who is popular for including trending celebrities and movies in his sets, was allegedly beaten up by a person named Tanveer Shaikh and his gang who threatened him after his showing by saying, "Agli baar Veer Pahariya baba pe joke maarke dikha."
More's team shared in a post on social media that they are being denied CCTV footage which is a piece of key evidence to back their claims. They said that the Mumbai Police is not helping them in the matter and urged swift action.
Veer denies involvement in alleged attack
Veer Pahariya has denied involvement in the alleged attack on comedian Pranit More after his show in Solapur, Maharashtra. After Pranit's team put out a post claiming that he was beaten up by a "gang" for making jokes on Veer, the young Bollywood star put out a clarification stating he condemns violence against anyone.
His note read, “I am truly shocked and saddened by what happened to Comedian Pranit More. I want to make it absolutely clear-I had no involvement in this, and I strongly condemn any form of violence. As someone who has always taken trolling in stride, laughed along with it, and shown love even to my critics, I would never encourage or support harm towards anyone, let alone someone from the same creative fraternity. To Pranit and his fans-I am deeply sorry that this happened. No one deserves this. I will personally ensure that whoever was responsible is held accountable. My sincerest apologies again (sic).”
Updated 20:15 IST, February 4th 2025