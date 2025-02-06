Pranit More Assault Case: Police Book 12 People For Thrashing Comedian Over Jokes On Sky Force Actor Veer Pahariya

Veer Pahariya made his debut alongside Akshay Kumar in Sky Force. Upon the release, the debutant was accused of 'PR strategy' after his rumoured past relationship with co-star Sara Ali Khan surfaced online. A few days later, comedian Pranit More was attacked after his show in Solapur. His team put out a post claiming that he was beaten up by a "gang" for making jokes on Veer and soon netizens speculated that the young Bollywood actor was behind all this. However, Veer issued a clarification condemning violence against anyone and denied his involvement.

In the latest development, police have registered a case against 10 to 12 persons for allegedly assaulting a stand-up comedian.

Police book 12 people in Pranit More's assault case

According to a report in PTI, Police have registered a case against 10 to 12 persons for allegedly assaulting stand-up comedian Pranit Morein in Maharashtra’s Solapur district after being upset over his jokes targeting actor Veer Pahariya, an official said. After More’s show here on Sunday, 10 to 12 persons, who were upset due to his jokes aimed at Pahariya, assaulted the comedian, as per a police complaint lodged in this connection.

A statement on behalf of More has been put up on his social media account about the alleged assault on him. "On February 2, 2025, at 5:45 PM, after Pranit's standup show in Solapur at 24L Kraft Brewzz, he stayed back, as always, to meet fans and take selfies, Once the crowd cleared, a group of 11-12 men, disguised as fans, approached him, But they weren't there for pictures-they were there to physucally assault and threaten him. They brutally attacked him, punching and kicking him repeatedly, leaving him injured,” an excerpt of his statement reads.

Following the post, the Solapur police summoned More to record his statement but he did not turn up, an official said on Wednesday. The police subsequently registered a case on the complaint by the owner of a restaurant where More had performed.

Veer Pahariya denies involvement in the attack on comedian Pranit More

He apologised to Pranit and his fans nonetheless. "I am truly shocked and saddened by what happened to Comedian Pranit More. I want to make it absolutely clear-I had no involvement in this, and I strongly condemn any form of violence. As someone who has always taken trolling in stride, laughed along with it, and shown love even to my critics, I would never encourage or support harm towards anyone, let alone someone from the same creative fraternity."

Veer Pahariya denies involvement in attack on Pranit More | Image: X