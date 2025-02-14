Prateik Babbar Ties The Knot With Priya Banerjee At Late Mother Smita Patil's House Amid Family Feud | First Photos

Prateik Babbar got married to his girlfriend Priya Banerjee on February 14 on the occasion of Valentine's Day. It was an intimate ceremony at Prateik's mother Smita Patil's residence in Bandra, Mumbai. The wedding was attended by Priya's family, while it has been reported that the actor didn't invite his family.

Inside Prateik Babbar and Priya Banerjee's intimate wedding ceremony

Prateik took to his Instagram handle to share adorable wedding photos. For the ceremony, the Jaane Tu Yaa Jaane Na actor wore a custom Tarun Tahilani ensemble - ivory gold open sherwani, a signature drape shirt paired with a dhoti set. The bride, on the other hand, complemented him in an ivory and gold lehenga with a corset. She accessorised her look with emerald and kundan jewellery from the shelves of Khurana Jewellery House.

He captioned the image as "I’ll marry you in every lifetime (white heart emoticon) #priyaKAprateik (infinity emoticon)".

Speaking to Vogue, Prateik shared his idea of getting married at his late mother's house, “We desired a ‘ghar ki shaadi’, and getting married to the love of my life here—the first house that my mom bought and my home—was the best way to honour her in spirit."

Friends and fans congratulate newlyweds

Soon after he dropped the post, his industry friends and fans flooded the comment section with congratulatory comments. Bobby Deol, Pooja Dhingra, and Karan Tacker dropped red heart emoticons. Ridhima Pandit wrote, "Wowwwwww congratulations ❤️❤️❤️God bless you bothhhh ♥️♥️♥️ beautiful pictures ❤️❤️" Aahana Kumar wrote, "Congratations my dearest @_prat and @priyabanerjee." Abhishek Kapur wrote, "Congratulations".

(A screengrab from the post | Image: Instagram)

Why has Prateik Babbar not invited his family to his wedding?

In several media interviews, the actor has confessed that he shares a strained relationship with his father and alleged that he spent ‘most time’ with his ‘other family’. Arya Babbar and Juhi Babbar are Prateik's paternal half-siblings. However, he shared cordial relations with his siblings and often dropped photos with them on his Instagram.

In a statement, Aarya confirmed that the family has been feuding for the last 6 months and that he doesn’t know the reason behind the actor distancing himself from the family on the occasion. As per IANS, he said, “Prateik, my little brother, is getting married, and yet, as a family, we, the Babbars, haven’t been invited. It’s heartbreaking and deeply painful for all of us. I don’t understand why he has chosen to distance himself from our side of the family, especially when we believed we had worked so hard to mend and strengthen our bond. Perhaps we didn’t do enough”.