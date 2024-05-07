Preity Zinta Opens Up About 'Tough Shoot' For Sunny Deol Starrer Lahore 1947

Advertisement

Preity Zinta is currently shooting for her comeback movie Lahore 1947. The actress will return to the big screens 6 years after her last film Bhaiaji Superhit. She recently took to her X (formerly Twitter) account to host a Q&A session with her fans. In the session, she praised the performance of Ashutosh Rana in the film Sangharsh and teased the possibility of a film sequel.

Preity Zinta shares the ordeals she faced during the Sangharsh shoot

On May 6, Preity Zinta hosted a question-and-answer session for her fans on X (formerly Twitter). In the session, a fan of the actress asked her about a film of hers that could get a potential sequel. Responding to another question about which film she would like a second part, Preity replied, "Sangharsh for sure, rest can’t think of any right now.”

A screengrab of Preity Xinta's post | Image: X

In the same conversation, another user asked her about Ashutosh Rana’s performance in Sangharsh and if the villainous turn in his character surprise her as well. To this, Preity said, “ broke my leg, chipped my teeth and cut my lip during that shoot, so it was definitely a tough shoot, and it terrified me with so many hospital visits. Ashutosh was definitely mind-blowing in the film.” Sanhgharsh was a psychological horror thriller that opened to positive reviews, with critical acclaim for the performances by Zinta and especially Ashutosh Rana.

Advertisement

Preity Zinta on Lahore 1947 shoot

Preity Zinta is also busy with the ongoing Indian Premiere League matches in which her team Punjab Kings plays. In the interactive session, a fan of the actress asked her for her reaction to the team’s recent win against Kolkata Knight Riders. Responding to the same, Veer Zara fame recalled being busy filming for Lahore 1947 when the match was ongoing.

Advertisement

A screengrab of Preity Xinta's post | Image: X

She shared, “I was filming for Lahore 1947 that day, and it was a very tough shoot because it was super hot & I had a crying scene. So technically, when our team broke the world record for chasing the highest total in a T20 match, I was crying in another time, space and world.” The actress will reunite with her Farz, The Hero: Love Story of a Spy and Bhaiaji Superhit co-star, Sunny Deol in the film Lahore 1947. The film is produced by Aamir Khan and will hit the big screen in 2025.