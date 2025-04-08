Prithviraj Sukumaran Moves Away From Kerala Amid Controversies? Meet Up With Kareena Kapoor Sparks Bollywood Comeback Rumour

Prithviraj Sukumaran has been embroiled in controversies ever since the release of his directorial L2: Empuraan, featuring Mohanlal. A political row erupted over a few scenes that appear to depict the 2002 Gujarat riots. Following this, the Enforcement Directorate raided the office of L2 Empuraan co-producer Gokulam Gopalan. A day later, Prithviraj Sukumaran was served with a notice by the IT department. Amid this, the actor was spotted in Mumbai.

Prithviraj Sukumaran to make a Bollywood comeback?

On April 7, Prithviraj Sukumaran was spotted in Mumbai. The paparazzi captured the Mollywood actor, seemingly after a meeting with Kareena Kapoor. Videos on Instagram show the actors exiting a premises together. While the location and the purpose of the meeting remain unknown, the meeting has sparked speculations of their collaboration. Later, in the same evening, Sukumaran also attended the Maddock success bash along with his wife.



Prithviraj Sukumuran and his wife at Maddock's sucess bash | Image: Varinder Chawla

It was earlier reported that Meghna Gulzar has roped in Prithviraj Sukumaran for her movie, Daayra. Sidharth Malhotra and Ayushmann Khurrana were associated with the project earlier, but had stepped out due to ‘scheduling conflicts’ as per multiple media reports. The film will reportedly feature Kareena Kapoor in the lead role. However, neither Meghna nor the actors have shared any confirmation about the project yet. If true, the project will mark Sukumaran's Bollywood comeback. The actor made his debut with the Rani Mukerji starrer Aiyya (2012). He was also seen in Aurangzeb (2012) and Naam Shabana (2017).

Prithviraj Sukumaran's mother responds to the IT notice

On April 5, Prithviraj Sukumaran received notice from the IT department. The notice seeks clarification regarding his remuneration and financial dealings related to films released in 2022. His mother and veteran actress Mallika Sukumaran, said her son has done nothing wrong and will respond appropriately.