Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Updated March 18th, 2024 at 21:31 IST

Priyamani Not Keen On Doing Dance Numbers, Says 'Still Getting Offers After Chennai Express'

Priyamani says that she does not want to dance numbers anymore, now that she she has done one already. She revealed that she still gets offers for it.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Priyamani
Priyamani | Image:Priyamani/Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Priyamani's dance number in Chennai Express One Two Three Four introduced her to the audiences in the North. After that, she went on to many prominent projects, emerging as a true-blue pan-India actress. One Two Three Four was also one Priyamani's first time doing a dance number in films. The actress, whose recent release Article 370 is still running in cinema halls and has grossed over ₹100 crore worldwide, shared that after Chennai Express, she was offered a dance number several times but she is not keen on doing it.

File photo of Priyamani | Image: Priyamani/Instagram

Priyamani says she is not keen on doing a dance number

Priyamani told Bollywood Hungama that she was constantly getting offers to do dance number in a film. "The offers kept coming in till about mid last year. I got a call to do a song in a South film. I said no to it. I told them that I have stopped doing a song for the simple reason that I don't want to do it. I have got nothing against the movie or the songs. I did not want to do it since I was not comfortable. I have been there done that. I don't want to put myself out there. It's another thing that people want to do it they will do it. But I don't want to do it."

Priyamani in a still from Chennai Express | Image: YouTube screengrab 

Priyamani's popular roles in Bollywood

The actress featured in a song sequence in the 2013 film Chennai Express, directed by Rohit Shetty. In 2019, she got a major breakthrough in the pan-India space with The Family Man. After that she played the leading role in 2020 release Ateet, which released directly on OTT. Since then, she has also done major parts in the blockbuster hit Jawan and the latest release Article 370, co-starring Yami Gautam.

Published March 18th, 2024 at 21:31 IST

