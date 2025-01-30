sb.scorecardresearch
Published 19:32 IST, January 30th 2025

Priyanka Chopra Becomes Highest Paid Indian Actress At A Cost, Signs SSMB29 For 'Lesser Fees' Than She Asked For

Priyanka Chopra is charging crores for her role in Mahesh Babu and SS Rajamouli's SSMB29 and agreed to do it after some rounds of negotiations with the makers.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Priyanka Chopra has been linked with SS Rajamouli's SSMB29
Mahesh Babu and director SS Rajamouli's SSMB29 is one the most anticipated projects that is currently in the making. With reports of Priyanka Chopra coming on board the project, the excitement is soaring further. While the Bollywood actress' name has not been officially announced by the makers, speculations about her fees for the big-budget project have started to surface. According to a report, Priyanka is charging crores for her role in the movie and agreed to do it after some rounds of negotiations with the makers.

Priyanka lands a record-breaking deal for SSMB29?

According to Bollywood Hungama, SSMB29 will make Priyanka the highest-paid Indian actress. The rumoured fees she took for the project is said to be ₹30 crore. According to the report, the actress quoted a much higher salary than she is getting now. A lot of negotiation happened on Priyanka's quoted figures and how much she finally agreed to do it for.

“This is why they took so long to announce her participation in the project. She was not willing to budge over her fee, and why should she? Why should only the men actors get double-digit salaries in our films?” a source in the know informed.

How Priyanka hinted at her involvement in SSMB29?

Earlier last week, Priyanka landed in India and went to Hyderabad, leading to speculation that she is part of SSMB29. The fact that her name was linked to the project beforehand made fans believe that she was onboard. She offered prayers at the Chilkur Balaji Temple and also commented on a post from Rajamouli which was about his upcoming jungle set "action adventure" film.

The film is written by Vijayendra Prasad and directed by Rajamouli. Further details about the cast are still under wraps.

