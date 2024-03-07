Advertisement

Meera Chopra, actress and cousin of Priyanka Chopra and Parineeti Chopra, is set to walk down the aisle on March 12. The Section 375 actress will get married to longtime boyfriend Rakshit Kejriwal in a traditional Hindu ceremony. The wedding card is going viral on the internet, unveiling the details of the forthcoming festivities.

Meera Chopra-Rakshit Kejriwal to have a destination wedding in Jaipur

According to the viral invitation card, it will be a two-day event commencing on March 11. It will conclude with a reception. The venue is - Buena Vista Luxury Garden Spa Resort - on the Jaipur-Delhi highway. Reports suggest it will be an intimate affair with just 150 guests in attendance.

(Viral invitation cards | Image: Instant Bollywood/Instagram)

The pre-wedding festivities will start with a mehendi ceremony at 5 PM, followed by a sangeet and cocktail at 7 PM. On March 12, the family will celebrate the haldi ceremony at 10 AM with pheras at 4:30 PM. At 9 PM, the Chopra and Kejriwal family will gather together to celebrate the union of the newlyweds.

Meera will reportedly be travelling to Jaipur on March 9 with her family to personally oversee the preparations to make it a memorable affair. Priyanka and Parineeti might not be part of the wedding.

All you need to know about Meera Chopra's films

The actress made her acting debut in 2005 with the Tamil film Anbe Aaruyire, co-starring SJ Surya. It was followed by the Telugu film Bangaram starring Pawan Kalyan. However, she rose to fame with her critically acclaimed performance in M. S. Raju's Vaana. Meera, who has also worked in Bollywood, debuted with the 2014 film Gang of Ghosts. She was also seen in 1920 London, Section 375 and Safed. She is yet to announce her next project.