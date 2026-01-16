Priyanka Chopra Is In Disbelief As Malti Marie Turns 4; Actress Offers Peek Into Her Daughter's Mermaid-Themed Birthday Bash

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas's daughter Malti Marie has turned 4 years old this year. The couple welcomed her in January 2022 via surrogacy and keep sharing her cute photos on social media. On Friday, Priyanka shared a photo on her Instagram stories from her daughter's birthday bash and expressed her emotions as her daughter turned a year older.

Inside Priyanka Chopra's daughter Malti Marie's 4th birthday bash

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Priyanka shared a photo in which we can see a table decorated with cupcakes and cookies all designed in the shape of mermaids or seashells. We can also see a two-tier cake which has a 4 written on a star and Ariel. Behind the table, there is a board that reads, "Malti's 4th Birthday". Sharing the photo, she wrote a text expressing her disbelief that her daughter is growing up fast. She wrote, "She's 4!!! (shocked emoticon, overwhelmed emoticon and feeling loved emoticon).

(A screengrab from the post | Image: Instagram)

Nick Jonas has also shared a photo of his daughter Malti Marie with a cake emoticon on her face and wrote, "I can't believe it. Out little angel is four."

(A screengrab from the post | Image: Instagram)

On Thursday, Nick shared a carousel post that showed the family of three enjoying a beach vacation. The album included a photo of a cake with a 4 candle sitting on the side of the table. Hinting at Malti Marie's pre-birthday celebrations. Sharing the photos, he captioned it as "Grateful for some quality family time in paradise. Thank you to @airbnb for the perfect Turks and Caicos stay."

What's next for Priyanka Chopra?

The actress is gearing up for the release of The Bluff, co-starring Karl Urban. On Wednesday, the makers unveiled the trailer, offering a peek into the plot of the film. The story revolves around a former pirate (played by Priyanka Chopra) who struggles to protect her family on an island. It features high-octane action scenes and drama. Siblings Anthony Russo, Joe Russo and Angela Russo-Otstot serve as the producers of the film under the production banner AGBO. The movie is slated to stream on Amazon Prime Video on February 15.