Updated 16 January 2026 at 14:10 IST
Priyanka Chopra Is In Disbelief As Malti Marie Turns 4; Actress Offers Peek Into Her Daughter's Mermaid-Themed Birthday Bash
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas welcomed their first child, a daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, via surrogacy in January 2022.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas's daughter Malti Marie has turned 4 years old this year. The couple welcomed her in January 2022 via surrogacy and keep sharing her cute photos on social media. On Friday, Priyanka shared a photo on her Instagram stories from her daughter's birthday bash and expressed her emotions as her daughter turned a year older.
Inside Priyanka Chopra's daughter Malti Marie's 4th birthday bash
Taking to her Instagram Stories, Priyanka shared a photo in which we can see a table decorated with cupcakes and cookies all designed in the shape of mermaids or seashells. We can also see a two-tier cake which has a 4 written on a star and Ariel. Behind the table, there is a board that reads, "Malti's 4th Birthday". Sharing the photo, she wrote a text expressing her disbelief that her daughter is growing up fast. She wrote, "She's 4!!! (shocked emoticon, overwhelmed emoticon and feeling loved emoticon).
Nick Jonas has also shared a photo of his daughter Malti Marie with a cake emoticon on her face and wrote, "I can't believe it. Out little angel is four."
On Thursday, Nick shared a carousel post that showed the family of three enjoying a beach vacation. The album included a photo of a cake with a 4 candle sitting on the side of the table. Hinting at Malti Marie's pre-birthday celebrations. Sharing the photos, he captioned it as "Grateful for some quality family time in paradise. Thank you to @airbnb for the perfect Turks and Caicos stay."
Advertisement
What's next for Priyanka Chopra?
The actress is gearing up for the release of The Bluff, co-starring Karl Urban. On Wednesday, the makers unveiled the trailer, offering a peek into the plot of the film. The story revolves around a former pirate (played by Priyanka Chopra) who struggles to protect her family on an island. It features high-octane action scenes and drama. Siblings Anthony Russo, Joe Russo and Angela Russo-Otstot serve as the producers of the film under the production banner AGBO. The movie is slated to stream on Amazon Prime Video on February 15.
Also Read: Ek Din Teaser Out Faces Backlash For 'Lack Of Originality', Sai Pallavi-Junaid Khan Starrer Trolled For Being 'Exact Copy' Of Thai Film One Day
Advertisement
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.
Published By : Niharika Sanjeeiv
Published On: 16 January 2026 at 14:10 IST