Published 09:41 IST, December 13th 2024
Priyanka Chopra Is 'Very Close' To Signing A Bollywood Movie In 2025: I Really Miss The Dancing
Priyanka talked about signing a movie in India. She asked her fans to keep their fingers crossed and send good vibes so that she's able to work out the dates.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Priyanka Chopra made a power-pack appearance at the Red Sea Film Festival in a white dramatic gown. The actress surely left her fans in awe with her stylish appearance, but more than that it was her interview at became the talk of the town, particularly in India. During the interview, she talked about signing an Indian film soon. It has been years since Priyanka dazzled the big screens with an Indian movie. The actress was last seen in The White Tiger in 2021 and since then she has been working for the American TV series and Hollywood movies.
Priyanka Chopra 'miss the dancing' more than anything
During the interaction at the Red Sea Film Festival 2024, Priyanka talked about signing a movie in India. She said, "I take my roots wherever I go. It's a part of my family, it's a part of my upbringing. India has always been in my heart, Indian films will always be a part of my heart. I am very close to deciding on doing one next year, so keep your fingers crossed. Send good vibes that it works out and that I actually end up doing one next year. I really miss the dancing more than anything.”
Soon after the video from the film festival went viral, Indian fans started speculating that she was talking about signing Krrish 4. A user wrote, "Krrish 4 Thank you Ma'am". another wrote, "Ya its Krrish 4".
What can be the project Priyanka Chopra is signing in Bollywood?
A few years ago, Farhan Akhtar announced Jee Le Zaraa with Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra. However, since then there has been no update regarding the project so fans speculated that it has been shelved. Earlier this year, Priyanka visited Farhan's house during her time in India, seemingly confirming that all is well between the two and they might be starting the pre-production work soon.
