Published 17:44 IST, July 30th 2024

Priyanka Chopra Jonas Celebrates 2 Decades of Mujhse Shaadi Karogi: 20 Years Of Being Rani

Actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas shared a throwback post to celebrate 20 years of Mujhse Shaadi Karogi. Released in 2004, the film was directed by David Dhawan.