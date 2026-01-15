Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas Celebrate Daughter Malti Marie's 4th Birthday In Turks And Caicos | Photos

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' daughter, Maltie Marie Chopra Jonas, turned four years old today, January 15. To make the day special for her, they jetted off on a vacation to Turks and Caicos and enjoyed their time sunbathing at the beach, swimming and relishing tasty burgers and cake.

(A photo from Nick Jonas' album | Image: Instagram)

Inside Malti Marie's birthday celebrations

Taking to Instagram, Nick Jonas shared a carousel post in which the family of three is accompanied by friends and is having the time of their lives. In the first image, Nick, Priyanka and Maltie are posing for a selfie in a pool. It was followed by a photo of Nick clicking Priyanka's photo while holding his daughter. The post also shows a photo of the eaten cake with a candle 4 resting on the plate. He also offered a glimpse of the luxurious stay.

(A photo from Nick Jonas' album | Image: Instagram)

Sharing the photos, he captioned it as "Grateful for some quality family time in paradise. Thank you to @airbnb for the perfect Turks and Caicos stay."

Internet wishes Malti Marie 'Happy Birthday'

Soon after he shared the post, the couple's fans flooded the comment section wishing Malti Marie on birthday. A user wrote, "Happy birthday for my little princess Malti Marie 😍 god blessed my little queen." Another wrote, "Happy Birthday Miss Malti Marie." A fan wrote, "Happy 4th birthday Malti Marie."

(A screengrab from the post | Image: Instagram)

Priyanka and Nick welcomed Malti Marie via surrogacy on January 15, 2022.

What's next for Priyanka Chopra?

The actress is gearing up for the release of The Bluff, co-starring Karl Urban. On Wednesday, the makers unveiled the trailer, offering a peek into the plot of the film. The story revolves around a former pirate (played by Priyanka Chopra) who struggles to protect her family on an island. It features high-octane action scenes and drama. Siblings Anthony Russo, Joe Russo and Angela Russo-Otstot serve as the producers of the film under the production banner AGBO. The movie is slated to stream on Amazon Prime Video on February 15.