Published 23:00 IST, November 18th 2024
Priyanka Chopra Reminisces Gunday Days, Shares BTS Pics
Priyanka Chopra took fans on a nostalgic trip down memory lane as she shared unseen behind-the-scenes pictures from the sets of the 2014 action film 'Gunday'.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Asian News International
