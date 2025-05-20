Priyanka Chopra's Angry Fans Call Bvlgari 'Racist' For Misspelling Actress' Name At Event

Priyanka Chopra, brand ambassador of Bvlgari, attended an event in Sicily, Italy, on Monday and shared a post on her social media handle offering a glimpse of the night well spent. The crousel post shows her dazzling in a gold dress paired with a statement necklace from Bvlgari. However, her fans noticed her name was misspelt on the place card on the dinner table. This didn't go down well with them, and they called them 'racist' for not even bothering to check the spelling of her name.

Fans unhappy with Bvlgari call them 'racist'

Taking to her Instagram, Priyanka shared a series of photos from the Bvlgari event last night. For the event, she opted for a dress from the shelves of Christian Dior, featuring sequin embroidery, paired with a beautiful necklace. Among all, there is a photo of the sit-down dinner, and her place card read, "Pryianka Chopra Jonas", while the actress seems unbothered, but her fans came out in support. While some praised her look, others pointed out the spelling of her name and reacted angrily.

A user wrote, "I find it racist and offensive when people cannot be bothered to check the spelling of an individual’s name. It’s just sad and I’ve experienced it countless times." Another wrote, "Priyanka de spelling wrong aa." A third user tagged Bvlgari and wrote, “@bvlgari you could have spelled her name correctly at least.”

(A screengrab from the post | Image: Instagram)

