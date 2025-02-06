Priyanka Chopra's Sister-in-law Neelam Upadhyaya Mocks Sonam Kapoor’s Emotional Ramp Walk For Rohit Bal: Me At My...

Neelam Upadhyaya is making headlines not only for her high-profile wedding with Priyanka Chopra's brother Siddharth Chopra. The couple kicked off their pre-wedding soiree on February 4 with Mata Ki Chowki, followed by haldi and mehendi ceremonies. However, this is not the only reason she is grabbing the attention. Recently, Neelam re-shared her friend's post on her Instagram Stories about how he would cry on the day of Neelam's wedding. To express his feelings, Neelam's friend chose Sonam Kapoor's recent crying video where she could be seen walking down the ramp. But this is not all. For the unversed, the fashion show was a tribute to ace designer Rohit Bal, who died a few months ago.

Did Neelam Upadhyaya mocked Sonam Kapoor?

The video not only shows Sonam crying, but there is also a photo of Akshay Kumar mouthing a dialogue, "Overacting ke 10 Rs kaat iske". This post has raised netizens' eyebrows and they started trolling her instead. A Reddit user shared the screengrab and captioned it as "Neelam Upadhyaya who is all set to marry Priyanka’s brother Siddharth Chopra this week shared a reel mocking Sonam’s emotional ramp walk for Rohit Bal on her story. Guts."

Soon after the post was dropped, netizens flooded the comment section, poking fun at Priyanka's brother Siddharth's broken marriage. A user wrote, "She should be more worried about her marriage getting done, how many times have we heard about Priyanka's brother's wedding, and it didn't happen?" Another wrote, "This girl seems to be the perfect fit for the shady Chopra family. Imagine worrying about a has been Sonam when you're getting married, that too with a man who was rejected by girls 3 times after they saw his true colors post engagement."

However, a section of the internet also mocked Sonam Kapoor and called her crying 'fake'. "This generation of the Kapoor family will just get bashed for everything they do. Apart from Arjun's sister everyone gets bashed for everything," a user wrote. Another wrote, "Rhea Kapoor seems to be the only person in the generation who seems to be doing most things right (unless there's some tea I am unaware of)."

(A screengrab from the post | Image: Reddit)

Sonam Kapoor breaks down in emotional tribute to late fashion designer Rohit Bal

At the Blenders Pride X FDCI Fashion Tour 2025, Sonam walked the runway with deep emotion, paying a heartfelt tribute to the legendary fashion designer Rohit Bal, who left an indelible mark on the Indian fashion industry. As Sonam Kapoor made her way down the ramp in Rohit Bal's heavily embellished ivory outfit, visibly moved, it became clear how profoundly Bal had impacted not just the fashion world but also the people who had worked with him over the years.